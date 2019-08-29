Backroads: Uncle Joe's BBQ

INA (WSIL) -- A family restaurant in Jefferson County has been serving interstate travelers for more than 30 years.

In 1988, Joe E. Wilkerson started Uncle Joe's near its current location in Ina just off Interstate 57. Uncle Joe and his wife Brenda Wilkerson ran a truck stop deli just across the road. That's where he began selling his BBQ and sauces on a limited basis.

His nephew, Joe I. Wilkerson, started cooking at the restaurant as a teenager before joining the business.

These days, Uncle Joe and his nephew run the restaurant while Brenda travels, selling the award-winning sauce and rubs.

Uncle Joe says his sauce and rubs are sold in more than 300 stores around the region.

