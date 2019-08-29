Official: Kentucky student found with loaded gun, arrested - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Official: Kentucky student found with loaded gun, arrested

Posted: Updated:

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky school official says a resource officer found a student with a loaded gun in his waistband after another student tipped off the principal.

News outlets report the 15-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday after being disarmed by Officer Ben Martin. The student goes to Great Crossing High School in Georgetown.

No injuries were reported. It's unclear if the teen was charged with a crime.

Superintendent Kevin Hub says another student told the principal about the gun and Martin was able to find the teen "within minutes."

Hub said the district was on alert because of an "unspecified threat" against Kentucky schools.

The FBI in Louisville tweeted Monday that they were aware of an internet threat against schools in Kentucky and Arkansas. They determined the threat wasn't credible.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.