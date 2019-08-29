Worry in Shawnee after nearly 2 dozen pets disappear or die - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Worry in Shawnee after nearly 2 dozen pets disappear or die

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) - Pet owners in a suburban Kansas City town are puzzled and concerned after nearly two dozen animals have been reported disappeared or killed in recent weeks.

Shawnee, Kansas, resident Cindy Weber says her cat, Kitty Boy, failed to show up for breakfast on the morning of July 30, and he's not been seen since.

Weber told KMBC-TV that 21 animals have vanished or turned up dead over the past five weeks in Shawnee. Officials aren't sure what's happening, but some people have taken photos that appear to show coyotes and bobcats in the area.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism recommends not leaving food or water near the home. Residents also are urged to hire a professional rather try to capture or kill predatory animals.

