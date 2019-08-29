Fire damages Paducah IHOP - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Fire damages Paducah IHOP

Posted:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
PADUCAH (WSIL) – An early morning fire caused major damage at the Paducah IHOP.

Firefighters were called to the restaurant on James Sanders Boulevard just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Two employees were in the business at the time but were able to escape unharmed and call 911.

The building sustained major damage. The fire is believed to have started in the ceiling and roof line.

The cause of that fire is still under investigation.

