Emotions run high at St. Louis town hall on gun violence - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Emotions run high at St. Louis town hall on gun violence

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Several hundred people turned out for a town hall meeting to address rampant gun violence in St. Louis, and emotions boiled over.

Democratic U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay and the St. Louis Aldermanic Black Caucus hosted the event Wednesday at Harris-Stowe State University amid an upsurge in homicides in St. Louis. The city has already seen 134 killings this year, compared to 119 at the same time in 2018.

Even more troubling has been a trend toward children being the victims of the killings. At least a dozen children have been killed since April. Four children were homicide victims for all of 2018.

At one point a man stood up and yelled that city officials weren't doing enough to curb the violence. He had to be escorted out.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.