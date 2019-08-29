St. Louis man charged with firing at car with 3 kids inside - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Louis man charged with firing at car with 3 kids inside

Posted: Updated:

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis man has been charged with firing into a vehicle with his 3-year-old son and two other children inside.

Twenty-five-year-old Mytavis Alexander, of St. Louis, was charged Wednesday with three counts of first-degree child endangerment and 11 other felonies. He is jailed without bond. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Charging documents say Alexander accused his child's mother of stealing from him Tuesday night while they were exchanging custody of the 3-year-old outside a suburban McDonald's restaurant shortly after ending their relationship. The mother allowed him to search her car for his belongings, but he found nothing.

The documents say that as she drove away, he fired multiple rounds, striking the vehicle. Alexander's cousin and her two children also were inside. There were no reports of injuries.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.