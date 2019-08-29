Still nice by August standards, but a bit warmer Thursday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Still nice by August standards, but a bit warmer Thursday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Temperatures Thursday morning dipped into the 50s in much of southern Illinois, the coolest morning since the first half of June. 

As high pressure shifts east of our region today, winds will turn back out of the south and warm temperatures back into the mid 80s. Low humidity along with plenty of blue sky sticks around for one more day. 

By Friday, a weak cold front will drop in from the north. Humidity will bump up ahead of the front and a couple isolated showers or storms will be possible by Friday evening along the I-64 corridor of southern Illinois. 

The weak boundary falls apart over the area, but it keeps the small chance for a couple showers around through the weekend. Temperatures will return to near seasonal normals with morning readings in the mid 60s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3. 

