Good Samaritan Hospital opening Weight Management & Metabolic Center

By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Good Samaritan Hospital is expanding some of its metabolic services and moving them do a different building on the campus. 

The hospital will soon open a new Weight Management and Metabolic Center located behind the Medical Plaza. 

Patients will go there for weight management, diabetes self-management, outpatient nutrition therapy and endocrinology specialty physician services. 

Hospital officials say the goal is to make it easier for patients to have access to the care that they need. 

Randy Schorfheide, Regional Manager for Marketing & Communications, weight management outreach will be available Monday-Friday when the building opens. 

Currently, those services are only open to patients on Thursdays. 

Schorfheide says informational seminars on non-surgical and surgical weight loss, as well as, weight loss support groups will be new. 

There's an open hour free to the public on September 5th from 3-5 p.m. 

The building will be open to patients on September 9th. 

