3 public talks planned at McConnell Center this fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The McConnell Center at the University of Louisville plans three public talks this fall.

A statement from Center Director Gary Gregg says that two talks will commemorate the legacies of Kentucky natives Abraham Lincoln and Wendell Berry. A third talk will explore the role Christianity played in the founding of the country.

In the first event on Aug. 29, American history documentary producer Kent Masterson Brown will present his latest film about Abraham Lincoln and hold a question-and-answer session afterward. On Sept. 11, authors Mark David Hall and Andrew L. Seidel will debate whether America had a Christian founding. On Sept. 14, Berry will speak at an event focusing on his literary and environmental accomplishments.

The first two events are free, but the last requires registration and a fee.

