DuQuoin State Fair offers fun for all ages

The DuQuoin State Fair is in full swing, and no matter your age, you’re sure to find fun things to do.
A new task force will look at ways to repurpose the former Tamms Supermax Prison.
The town of Johnston City now has a new playground, named in honor of a former student and teacher who died in a car crash.
The Special Olympics will host its 5th annual southern Illinois Ducky Derby Dash Sunday, September 1.
U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced more than $158,000 in federal funding to help improve public safety and local facilities in the southern part of Illinois.
Supportive Living Program to offer needed services and safety to almost 1600 Medicaid members
The Trump administration is making it more difficult for the children of some U.S. service members and US government employees living abroad to automatically become U.S. citizens, according to a policy alert released Wednesday by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).
When President Donald Trump ordered tariffs on China that scrambled global grain markets, many U.S. farmers were willing to absorb the financial hit.
The Latest on U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue's visit to Illinois (all times local):
People who may want to grab dinner and a movie have a new, conveniently located option in Carbondale.
