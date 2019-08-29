DuQuoin State Fair offers fun for all ages

DUQUOIN (WSIL) -- The DuQuoin State Fair is in full swing, and no matter your age, you’re sure to find fun things to do. Wednesday, the Illinois Secretary of State's office hosted its 20th annual Senior Prom.

The event provides prizes, dinner, and a space for seniors to salsa. Dozens hit the dance floor, moving to classic hits provided by the Jerry Ford Orchestra.

"It keeps us young," said Jerry Ford. "They really get into it. They still love music of the big band era, music of the American songbook and that's what we play, so it brings back great memories."

If dancing isn't your thing, you can sit back and watch a variety of shows, including the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show.



"We have axe throwing, we do some carving, we do crosscuts, I run a hot saw on the show," said show host, Govian Espana.

This show is one of several free entertainment options. There are two shows on weekdays and three shows on the weekends. They feature fun timber sports, and prizes for the audience.

Espana said, "You can expect to see a family fun show with a lot of sarcastic, quirky, humor and die hard lumberjacks and lumberjills."

Of course, the young and young at heart enjoy the carnival rides.

There are about 40 rides, including a kiddieland, offering a wide range of thrills.

"We have rides that take you 75 feet in the air, upside down, with nothing but a simple lap bar over you," said Freddy Miller, owner of Miller Spectacular Shows.

Each ride costs about three to five tickets with each ticket costing $1. You can also get a wristband for $25 for unlimited rides for the day.

You can find a full list of activities and a schedule of events at the fair here.

