Largest-ever amount of methamphetamine confiscated in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- An investigation into potential drug activity near Reidland led the McCracken County Sheriff's office to the largest quantity of methamphetamine to be confiscated in the county's history.

More than 15 pounds of methamphetamine was found Monday near 150 Sheehan Bridge Rd. Authorities said Levi L. Glover, 31, of Sheehan Bridge Road and Ashley T. Glover, 29, of Sheehan Bridge Road, had $600,000 worth of methamphetamine.

"That particular bust is the largest methamphetamine seizure that the McCracken County Sheriff's office has participated in here in McCracken County," said Matt Carter, McCracken County's Sheriff.

The county sheriff's Facebook page states Levi Glover has eight prior felony convictions for trafficking in a controlled substance. Ashley Glover has four prior felony convictions for trafficking in a controlled substance. The couple was on felony probation and/or parole stemming from those charges.

The sheriff's K-9 “Oscar” led authorities to the 15 pounds of methamphetamine inside a car in the garage attached to the couple's home. The Glover's face charges ranging from trafficking a controlled substance to possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff Carter told News 3 he wants the arrest to send a message to other drug traffickers in southwest Kentucky and southern Illinois.

"We're here to stay, we're digging our heals in, we're serious about this," he said. "We feel we have the overwhelming majority of the public supporting these efforts, they don't want them here either."

Carter said the county's newly-formed Drug Enforcement Task Force has led to a 92% increase in drug-related arrests.

"I'm excited and optimistic that between the efforts of our agency and the cooperative agencies that surround us, I believe we're going to continue to make a difference, I really do," Carter said.

You can watch the full press conference from the McCracken County Sheriff's office here.