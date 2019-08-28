New playground dedicated in Johnston City

JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- The town of Johnston City now has a new playground, named in honor of a former student and teacher who died in a car crash.

City leaders and community members officially opened the Mike Dean Memorial Park and Playground Wednesday, August 28. The park is located between Washington School and the Johnston City Scout Cabin.

The park was named after Mike Dean, a former Johnston City student who later became a teacher in Sesser-Valier. Dean died in a car crash in 2006.

Organizers raised more than $30,000 in donations to build the park, which will soon be fenced in, with shaded benches.