Thousands of dollars in federal funds awarded in southern Illinois

(WSIL) -- U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced more than $158,000 in federal funding to help improve public safety and local facilities in the southern part of Illinois.

The grants come from two programs within the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Office of Rural Development, the Community Facilities Direct Loans and Grants Program and Economic Impact Initiative Grants.

Under this announcement, the following projects in our area will receive USDA funding:

Alexander County Airport Authority (Economic Impact Initiative Grant): $50,000 for building and hangar repairs

City of Cairo (Economic Impact Initiative Grant): $26,200 to purchase two pre-owned Dodge Charge police vehicles

Village of Goreville (Community Facilities Direct Loans and Grants Program): $13,700 to purchase equipment for the Village’s fire department

City of Du Quoin (Community Facilities Direct Loans and Grants Program): $13,000 to purchase a used Ford F-450 truck for the City’s emergency management department

It also includes:

Village of Bellmont (Economic Impact Initiative Grant): $30,900 for roof replacement on the Bellmont Shelter House

Clay County (Community Facilities Direct Loans and Grants Program): $25,000 to purchase a police interceptor for its K-9 unit and other police operations

Rural Development programs allocating grants under this announcement:

Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program: helps rural communities develop or improve important public services and facilities

Economic Impact Initiative Grants: helps develop essential community facilities in rural communities with extreme unemployment and severe economic depression

USDA Rural Development invests in infrastructure projects across the country through loans and grants to underserved rural communities. These resources provide much-needed infrastructure improvements that help business development, homeownership, community services, public safety, healthcare and access to high-speed internet.