Big crowds, possible closures expected at Illinois parks

UTICA, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is urging visitors to some of northern Illinois' most popular state parks to arrive early and plan for longer travel times this holiday weekend.

IDNR officials say Starved Rock and Matthiessen state parks are expecting some of the their heaviest traffic of the year over Labor Day weekend. Parks may be closed temporarily as parking lots reach capacity. The most likely times for closures are between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Visitors may check IDNR's Facebook and Twitter pages for updates on temporary closures or tune their radio to the Starved Rock station, 1610 AM.

Conservation police are reminding visitors that climbing on rock walls and cliffs and swimming aren't allowed in the parks.

