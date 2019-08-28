Illinois Medicaid patients will have 40 new dementia care options

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS) has announced 40 new dementia care sites throughout the state that will be available for Medicaid patients.

Units will start becoming available over the next three years. Many will be ready in 2020, with some being phased in sooner or later. In our area, the apartments will be located in Franklin, Jackson, and Jefferson counties.

They are part of the Supportive Living Program (SLP), an HFS Medicaid alternative to nursing home care designed for older persons and persons with physical disabilities. The goals of SLP include encouraging independence and community involvement, along with promoting privacy and dignity.

SLP residents have their own apartment, decide which program services they will receive and determine their own schedule. Services include meals, housekeeping, laundry, medication management, assistance with activities of daily living, social and health promotion activities, emergency call systems, well-being checks and routine nursing assessments.

Residents in a dementia care setting receive increased oversight by staff and additional nursing assessments and are provided opportunities for more activities, all in a community setting.

SLP operates through a Home and Community Based Services waiver approved by federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). This allows Medicaid funds to pay for assisted living services for eligible Medicaid participants who might otherwise live in a nursing home.

Without the program’s dementia care settings, many residents with moderate dementia would have to transfer to a more costly and institutional higher level of care to receive the services and safety interventions they require.