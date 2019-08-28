Farmers' loyalty to Trump tested over new corn-ethanol rules

When President Donald Trump ordered tariffs on China that scrambled global grain markets, many U.S. farmers were willing to absorb the financial hit.
When President Donald Trump ordered tariffs on China that scrambled global grain markets, many U.S. farmers were willing to absorb the financial hit.
The Latest on U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue's visit to Illinois (all times local):
The Latest on U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue's visit to Illinois (all times local):
People who may want to grab dinner and a movie have a new, conveniently located option in Carbondale.
People who may want to grab dinner and a movie have a new, conveniently located option in Carbondale.
Veterans across the region can sign up to have an adventurous weekend.
Veterans across the region can sign up to have an adventurous weekend.
New gun regulation proposals could soon bring changes to how gun shops do business.
New gun regulation proposals could soon bring changes to how gun shops do business.
Harrisburg officers stopped the vehicle and took a 16-year-old from Jackson County into custody.
Harrisburg officers stopped the vehicle and took a 16-year-old from Jackson County into custody.
Some could see readings in the upper 50s Thursday morning.
Some could see readings in the upper 50s Thursday morning.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- An abandoned vehicle led to the discovery of a half naked woman and two young children.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- An abandoned vehicle led to the discovery of a half naked woman and two young children.
The board wants comments from the public, the gambling industry and others in advance of the rule-making process.
The board wants comments from the public, the gambling industry and others in advance of the rule-making process.
Toyota is recalling 191,000 cars in North America and Japan because the air bags may not inflate properly in a crash.
Toyota is recalling 191,000 cars in North America and Japan because the air bags may not inflate properly in a crash.