MOD Pizza opens in Carbondale - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

MOD Pizza opens in Carbondale

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- People who may want to grab dinner and a movie have a new, conveniently located option in Carbondale.

MOD Pizza opened its doors today. It is located at 1370 E Main St. or right next door to the AMC University Place Theater in Carbondale.

You can click here to see store hours and a menu.

