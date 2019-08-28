Sign up for free veterans event at Touch of Nature

MARION (WSIL) -- Veterans across the region can sign up to have an adventurous weekend.

The Marion VA teamed with Team River Runner, and SIU-Carbondale to cater to veterans and their family members Saturday, August 31 at Touch of Nature.

Participants can enjoy paddling, games, campfires, and much more. Organizers say events like this help keep veterans active.

The event starts at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31 through Sunday morning, September 1st.

Free food and overnight lodging will be provided to those who register by Wednesday, August 28th.

You can click here to register.