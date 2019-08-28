Sign up for free veterans event at Touch of Nature - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Sign up for free veterans event at Touch of Nature

Posted: Updated:

MARION (WSIL) -- Veterans across the region can sign up to have an adventurous weekend.

The Marion VA teamed with Team River Runner, and SIU-Carbondale to cater to veterans and their family members Saturday, August 31 at Touch of Nature. 

Participants can enjoy paddling, games, campfires, and much more. Organizers say events like this help keep veterans active.

The event starts at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31 through Sunday morning, September 1st. 
Free food and overnight lodging will be provided to those who register by Wednesday, August 28th. 

You can click here to register.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.