Ducky Derby Dash to raise money for Special Olympics

(WSIL) -- The Special Olympics will host its 5th annual southern Illinois Ducky Derby Dash Sunday, September 1.

So far, it’s sold about 72 percent of its 10,000 duck goal. That means you can still adopt a rubber ducky for $5 before the big race.

You could win $2,000 cash, a trip for two to Mexico (departing from St. Louis), two tickets to the Chicagoland Speedway NASCAR race plus a $300 gas card or other prizes, and all the money raised goes to support the local Special Olympics.

Duck ambassador, Jacob Dobson, has been a part of the Special Olympics for nearly 20 years, "I’m so excited for everything involved in Special Olympics. It’s important because you know you where you come from and everybody’s different with disabilities, and artistic and everything."

Events kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday September 1 with a parade and games. The duck derby rolls at 3 p.m.

You can adopt a duck by clicking here. You can also sign up to volunteer by clicking here.