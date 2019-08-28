16-year-old arrested for armed robbery

HARRISBURG (WSIL) – A 16-year-old has been arrested for an armed robbery in Harrisburg.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a business in the 300 block of N. Commercial Street.

The victim told police he was robbed at a gun point. He was able to give investigators a description of the suspect’s vehicle and license plate information.

Harrisburg officers stopped the vehicle and took a 16-year-old from Jackson County into custody.

No one was injured in the incident.

Harrisburg Police were assisted by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.