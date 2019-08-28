16-year-old arrested for armed robbery - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

16-year-old arrested for armed robbery

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
Connect

HARRISBURG (WSIL) – A 16-year-old has been arrested for an armed robbery in Harrisburg.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a business in the 300 block of N. Commercial Street.

The victim told police he was robbed at a gun point. He was able to give investigators a description of the suspect’s vehicle and license plate information.

Harrisburg officers stopped the vehicle and took a 16-year-old from Jackson County into custody.

No one was injured in the incident.

Harrisburg Police were assisted by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.