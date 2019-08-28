ISP gun regulations proposal prompts businesses to prepare

MARION (WSIL) -- New gun regulation proposals could soon bring changes to how gun shops do business.

Illinois State Police is asking residents to weigh-in on new regulations that would be added to the Firearm Dealer License Certification Act. It was signed into law in January by Governor JB Pritzker.

The proposed regulations would begin January 1, 2020 and would require gun shop owners to implement an electronic records system. Businesses would also have to maintain a video surveillance system that monitors all entrances and exits of all gun stores as well as the areas where guns are kept beginning in 2021.

"If I waited until the last minute, there's no way you can do business by December 31st," said Paul Smith, co-owner of Pro Gun & Indoor Range in Marion. "I've slowly been implementing all these rules and regulations."

If the proposals pass, Smith says customers will no longer be able to take a gun from the wall and inspect it closely. He says customers would have to present their FOID cards first before he can get the gun out of its case.

Smith says the change could prompt him to hire more staff to handle each customer that walks in.

"If I'm with you for 10-15 minutes with a gun, and I got five other people walking through the door and they want to look at a gun, I can't show them a gun," Smith said. "They're either going to get mad or upset or walk out."

ISP is giving residents 45 days to give their input on the new proposals which will then be sent to the Illinois General Assembly's Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) to open up another 45-day comment period. Once the comment periods are over, JCAR can either approve and adopt the new rules or request new changes.

State Representative Terri Bryant voted against the Firearm Dealer License Certification Act and called the law unconstitutional. She wants residents to send their concerns to ISP.

"Believe me, my voice will be heard loud and clear with members of JCAR for how onerous this bill is and also how vague it is," Bryant said.

Those wishing to send comments to ISP about the new regulation proposals have one of two options:

Email

ISP.Rulemaking@illinois.gov

Mail

Matthew R. Rentschler

Chief Legal Counsel

Illinois State Police

801 South 7th Street, Suite 1000-S

Springfield, IL 62703