PR firm: 'Every iota' of Smollett claim true; police differ - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

PR firm: 'Every iota' of Smollett claim true; police differ

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Jussie Smollett's PR team says "every iota" of his account of being the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in Chicago is supported by police evidence despite police repeatedly saying it was all staged.

A statement emailed Wednesday follows a city filing Monday defending its lawsuit seeking to recoup costs of investigating what it says was a January publicity stunt.

The statement says "every iota of information ... Smollett has stated has been fully corroborated."

The statement didn't say what evidence allegedly backs Smollett's claim that masked men hurling racist and homophobic insults beat him and looped a noose around his neck.

The city says GPS data, video and other evidence prove Smollett paid the men to fake a hate crime.

State prosecutors abruptly dropped charges against Smollett in March. A special prosecutor is investigating that decision.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.