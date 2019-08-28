Man who shot wife in fight over coffee maker convicted

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago who was accused of fatally shooting his wife after a fight over a coffee maker has been found guilty of second-degree murder by a judge.

The Lake County News-Sun reports that a Lake County judge found 69-year-old Larry Lotz of Barrington guilty after rejecting an insanity defense by Lotz's attorney.

The 69-year-old Lotz faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison when he returns to court Oct. 2 to be sentenced by Judge Daniel Shanes.

Lotz was charged in the 2016 shooting death of Karen Lotz, a longtime employee at Harper College in Palatine. Police at the time said that Lotz admitted in a videotaped statement that he shot his wife in the couple's home after the two argued about him leaving the coffee maker on.

