Cool for late summer - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cool for late summer

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - The coolest readings of this snap are expected Thursday morning.  Some could see readings in the upper 50s while everyone should see temperatures cooler than normal.  Sunny skies are expected again Thursday.  Next chance of rain is small but appears during the holiday weekend.

Check Jim's latest forecast on News 3 this evening for the latest details. 

