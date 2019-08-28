Body of missing boater found in southwestern Iowa river - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Body of missing boater found in southwestern Iowa river

HAMBURG, Iowa (AP) - Southwestern Iowa officials say the body of a missing boater has been found in the Nishnabotna River.

The Des Moines Register reports that the body of 77-year-old Thomas Gibson, of Watson, Missouri, was found Wednesday morning by his family members. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says Gibson's body was found near the Goldenrod Boat Access on the river just east of Hamburg.

Gibson's family had reported him missing Monday when they found his vehicle on the boat ramp and his unoccupied boat about a mile down river.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com

