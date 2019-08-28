New laws in effect on car inspections, prison sentences - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

New laws in effect on car inspections, prison sentences

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - New laws going into effect in Missouri include those affecting vehicle inspections and prison sentences for nonviolent offenders.

Hundreds of Missouri prisoners serving mandatory sentences for largely nonviolent offenses will become eligible for parole with a law that exempts some offenses from a requirement that people serve at least 40% to 80% of their prison terms.

The legislation also prohibits payment of jail debts from being made a condition of probation and bars people from being arrested and put back in jail for not paying previous jail costs.

Vehicles with fewer than 150,000 miles that are no more than 10 years old will be exempt from state vehicle safety inspections. But fees for drivers' licenses and vehicle registration will increase.

Most laws passed by the Legislature this year go into effect Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.