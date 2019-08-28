Jefferson Co. Attorney won't prosecute small pot possession - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Jefferson Co. Attorney won't prosecute small pot possession

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Jefferson County Attorney says his office will no longer prosecute small marijuana possession cases, pointing to racial disparities in the enforcement of pot laws in Kentucky's largest city.

County Attorney Mike O'Connell says his office will dismiss citations for possession of marijuana for one ounce or less when it is the most serious or only charge against the person. Saying he "must act," O'Connell referenced the relaxing of marijuana laws in other U.S. cities.

He says the policy change will free up his office to focus more on gun, domestic violence and drunken driving cases.

O'Connell spoke from a courtroom to announce the policy Wednesday morning. He cited a 2013 study that found that African Americans are four times as likely as whites to be arrested for marijuana possession.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.