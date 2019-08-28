Investigation leads to partially naked woman, 2 children in field

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- An abandoned vehicle led to the discovery of a half naked woman and two young children.

On Tuesday, around 9:30 a.m., Franklin County deputies responded to a call of an abandoned vehicle in rural Royalton. Items in the vehicle showed signs of children present.

Deputies were unable to locate the driver or any small children and believed they could be in distress.

Franklin County Emergency Management (EMA) was called in to assist with a search of the area.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. a passing driver reported the woman walking in a field with two small children.

Deputies say the children were 6 months and 3 years old.

An investigation is being conducted by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and the Franklin County States Attorney's Office.