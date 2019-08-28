Body of missing 3-year-old found in rural Missouri pond - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Body of missing 3-year-old found in rural Missouri pond

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found in a pond in rural southern Missouri.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Kinder says more than 200 first responders helped look for Vivian Fitzenrider before her body was found around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday in the small pond near her home in Mountain Grove.

Kinder says her parents reported her missing around 6 p.m. Tuesday after they were unable to find her for about half an hour. The search continued throughout the night and included specialized dogs.

Kinder says it appears that Vivian wandered off, although her death remains under investigation.

Mountain Grove is about 60 miles (96.56 kilometer) east of Springfield.

