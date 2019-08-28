Lawsuit claims e-cigarette marketing targeted teenagers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lawsuit claims e-cigarette marketing targeted teenagers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A federal lawsuit contends an electronic cigarette company developed a marketing strategy that targeted teenagers.

The lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Missouri, seeks class action status. It contends Juul Labs, Inc., sought to portray its e-cigarettes as trend-setting and stylish.

The Kansas City Star reports that Juul released a statement denying the allegation and saying it never marketed to youth and does not want non-nicotine users to try their products. The company contends it launched an aggressive plan last year to combat underage use.

Mindy Boyd of Clay County, Missouri, alleges in the complaint that her daughter was 14 when she started vaping with Juul products in 2018. The lawsuit claims the teen became addicted to nicotine and has not been able to quit.

