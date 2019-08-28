Public comments sought on shaping Illinois sports betting

The board wants comments from the public, the gambling industry and others in advance of the rule-making process.
Toyota is recalling 191,000 cars in North America and Japan because the air bags may not inflate properly in a crash.
Heavy rains caused major planting delays for farmers this spring. Although planting season is over, farmers are still feeling the impact.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's still late August right? It sure won't feel like it Wednesday with sunshine, low humidity, and temperatures in the afternoon around 80.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Illinois Republican leaders said they're optimistic about where the party is headed after taking several losses in 2018.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale leaders repealed a controversial panhandling ordinance after being threatened with a lawsuit.
The Saluki Swim Club has a new mascot, a rescue named Pierre.
The Trump administration wants to take millions of dollars allotted for disaster relief to support its policy of returning some migrants to Mexico.
The new librarian at Carbondale Community High School has brought big changes.
It's been a busy day for state leaders as they toured flood damage in East Cape, Olive Branch, and Cairo.
