Public comments sought on shaping Illinois sports betting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Public comments sought on shaping Illinois sports betting

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - The Illinois Gaming Board is seeking comments and suggestions on shaping the state's newly legalized sports betting industry.

The Gaming Board announced Tuesday that it had opened a public comment period. It will end Sept. 27. The board wants comments from the public, the gambling industry and others in advance of the rule-making process.

Sports wagering was legalized by a law signed June 28. Gaming Board Administrator Marcus Fruchter says the comment period is "an important step in a process to ethically and expeditiously establish a regulatory framework" for sports betting.

The board will post all comments received on its website after the close of the comment period.

Online

To submit comments: igb.sportsrulecomments@igb.illinois.gov

More information: http://www.igb.illinois.gov/SportsLaw.aspx

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.