Man charged with assaulting toddler who later died - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man charged with assaulting toddler who later died

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (AP) - Police say a Kentucky man assaulted a 2-year-old girl who later died.

Kentucky State Police say in a news release that 27-year-old Michael C. Huff of Whitley City was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree assault.

Police say an investigation found that the toddler was in Huff's care Sunday when she suffered life-threatening injuries. She died Tuesday at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Huff is being held in the Leslie County Detention Center. It wasn't immediately clear if he has an attorney.

