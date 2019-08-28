Girl, 16, fatally shot sitting in a car outside Chicago - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Girl, 16, fatally shot sitting in a car outside Chicago

DOLTON, Ill. (AP) - Police say a 16-year-old girl has been fatally shot while sitting in a car outside a convenience store in a Chicago southern suburb.

Dolton police say the shooting about 9 p.m. Tuesday killed Akeira Foster of Chicago. She was shot twice in the abdomen and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say a car pulled up to Moonlight Food Deli & Liquor, a man got out and opened fire at the car the girl was sitting in.

Andrew Holmes, a Dolton village trustee, says authorities believe a male who had just gotten into the car with her was the intended target.

The shooting occurred near the village hall, where Holmes said trustees earlier in the evening had approved the hiring of more police officers because of a recent violence.

