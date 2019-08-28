Kansas City, Missouri, man fatally shot near police station - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kansas City, Missouri, man fatally shot near police station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man about two blocks away from a patrol station on the east side of the city.

The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting occurred Tuesday evening. The victim was found in a street and was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead about two hours later. The victim's name has not yet been released.

According to data kept by The Star, the man's death was the 100th homicide reported so far this year in Kansas City. The count includes fatal officer-involved shootings.

Witnesses told police they saw two young men running east from the scene after the shooting. No suspect description has been released.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

