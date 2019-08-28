Police: Principal arrested on 30 counts of child pornography - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Principal arrested on 30 counts of child pornography

Posted: Updated:

WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say a vocational school principal was arrested on 30 counts of related child pornography charges.

News outlets report 54-year-old Phillip Todd Wilson was arrested Tuesday and charged with 15 counts of distributing child porn and 15 counts of possessing child porn.

A news release from Kentucky State Police says they received a complaint from someone at the high school.

Wilson is the principal at Clark County Area Technology Center, which offers high school vocational courses. The center is a part of George Rogers Clark High School campus in Winchester near Lexington.

It's unclear whether Wilson has an attorney.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.