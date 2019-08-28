Police: Principal arrested on 30 counts of child pornography

WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say a vocational school principal was arrested on 30 counts of related child pornography charges.

News outlets report 54-year-old Phillip Todd Wilson was arrested Tuesday and charged with 15 counts of distributing child porn and 15 counts of possessing child porn.

A news release from Kentucky State Police says they received a complaint from someone at the high school.

Wilson is the principal at Clark County Area Technology Center, which offers high school vocational courses. The center is a part of George Rogers Clark High School campus in Winchester near Lexington.

It's unclear whether Wilson has an attorney.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.