Wednesday's forecast gives a preview to early fall

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's still late August right? It sure won't feel like it Wednesday with sunshine, low humidity, and temperatures in the afternoon around 80. 

High pressure will stay positioned to the west of our region keeping northwest winds pumping in cool, low humidity air for the next 24 hours. In fact, we expect a few upper 50s by Thursday morning. 

By Thursday afternoon, high pressure shifts east and winds will turn back out of the southwest. That will bring temperatures back into the mid 80s. 

A weak cold front will approach from the north on Friday. A surge in humidity is expected ahead of the front and a couple showers are possible near I-64 late Friday afternoon. While the rain chance is low, it's something to keep an eye on with the Du Quoin State Fair in full swing and high school football starting back up. 

Labor Day Weekend will feature a couple small rain chances on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures and humidity returning to near seasonal normals. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3. 

