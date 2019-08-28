Public comments sought on shaping Illinois sports betting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Public comments sought on shaping Illinois sports betting

CHICAGO (AP) - The Illinois Gaming Board is seeking comments and suggestions on shaping the state's newly legalized sports betting industry.

The Gaming Board announced Tuesday that it had opened a public comment period. It will end Sept. 27. The board wants comments from the public, the gambling industry and others in advance of the rule-making process.

Sports wagering was legalized by a law signed June 28. Gaming Board Administrator Marcus Fruchter says the comment period is "an important step in a process to ethically and expeditiously establish a regulatory framework" for sports betting.

The board will post all comments received on its website after the close of the comment period.

Online

To submit comments: igb.sportsrulecomments@igb.illinois.gov

More information: http://www.igb.illinois.gov/SportsLaw.aspx

