Court keeps Indiana voter registration purge law on hold - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Court keeps Indiana voter registration purge law on hold

Posted: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A federal appeals court has sided with critics of an Indiana law who argue it would allow officials to illegally remove voters from the state's election rolls.

The Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Tuesday a federal judge's ruling last year blocking the Indiana law from taking effect. That law would've allowed local election authorities to immediately purge voter registrations if the program called Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck found a duplicate registration in another state for that person.

Common Cause Indiana maintained the Crosscheck system started by former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach was unreliable.

The ruling says Indiana law wrongly allowed registration purges without voter notification. The court also faulted the law for equating voting in two states with being registered to vote in multiple states.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.