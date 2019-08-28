Jail deputies charged with promoting contraband in Kentucky - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Jail deputies charged with promoting contraband in Kentucky

Posted:

CARROLLTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police have charged two deputy jailers with promoting contraband and bribery.

Police said 35-year-old Robert McDole and 41-year-old Yogi Perkins were arrested Monday night at Carroll County Detention Center. A news release said an investigation revealed the two were paid to introduce illicit items into the jail.

McDole was charged with four counts of second-degree promoting contraband, two counts of first-degree promoting contraband and bribery of a public servant. Perkins was charged with two counts of second-degree promoting contraband, one count of first-degree promoting contraband and bribery of a public servant.

Both are being held at the jail. Online jail records didn't indicate whether the two are represented by an attorney who could comment on the case.

