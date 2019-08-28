Police recruits can earn associate's degree for free - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police recruits can earn associate's degree for free

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a new initiative will allow Kentucky police academy recruits to earn an associate's degree for free.

A statement from the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet says it has partnered with the Department of Criminal Justice Training and Bluegrass Community & Technical College to offer the program, which is aimed at boosting officer recruitment around the state.

Beginning Sept. 22, recruits will earn 45 credit hours for completing the 20-week police academy. In addition, the college is offering the chance to earn an additional 15 credit hours through online courses, which would give recruits the 60 credit hours required to earn an applied science associate's degree.

Nearly 300 police recruits attend the academy each year before becoming law enforcement officers.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.