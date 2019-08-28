Kentucky district to open school to support girls of color

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky school district has voted to open a school aimed at supporting girls of color.

The Courier Journal reports the Jefferson County Public Schools board voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the all-girls academy, which district plans say will focus on science, technology, engineering, math and art. The district said it expects to spend about $5.2 million on the academy over its first three years.

The district plans to open the academy for the 2020-21 school year. It will initially serve about 150 sixth graders with plans to expand to serve grades six through eight. The district expects the school to serve a total of 450 students from all over the county. The district opened a similar school last year aimed at supporting boys of color.

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.