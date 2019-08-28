Indiana just days away from legalized sports betting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Indiana just days away from legalized sports betting

Posted: Updated:

By TOM DAVIES
Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Sports betting is just days away from becoming legal in Indiana and the state's casinos are lining up to start collecting wagers.

Indiana becomes the 12th state with sports betting when a state law adopted this spring takes effect Sunday.

At least three Indiana casinos, those in East Chicago, Shelbyville and near Cincinnati, plan the opening of on-site sports wagering areas that day. Some others plan similar openings before the NFL season kicks off on Sept. 5.

The Indiana Gaming Commission is set to vote Wednesday on approving sports wagering regulations. Eleven of the state's 13 casinos and all three off-track betting parlors have received temporary sports betting licenses.

Indiana's casinos hope to attract gamblers from Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky as sports betting is not yet allowed in those states.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.