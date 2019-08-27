Carbondale leaders repeal panhandling ordinance - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Carbondale leaders repeal panhandling ordinance

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale leaders repealed a controversial panhandling ordinance after being threatened with a lawsuit.

The city originally designed that ordinance to target "aggressive" panhandlers who harass people.

But over the past several months, groups have challenged the ordinance, saying it bans things that are already illegal and appears to solely target homeless people.

Last year, Carbondale leaders got a letter from the American Civil Liberties Union, saying the ordinance was unconstitutional.

City leaders at Tuesday's city council voted unanimously to remove that ordinance.

