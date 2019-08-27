Carbondale leaders repeal panhandling ordinance

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Illinois Republican leaders said they're optimistic about where the party is headed after taking several losses in 2018.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Illinois Republican leaders said they're optimistic about where the party is headed after taking several losses in 2018.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale leaders repealed a controversial panhandling ordinance after being threatened with a lawsuit.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale leaders repealed a controversial panhandling ordinance after being threatened with a lawsuit.
The Saluki Swim Club has a new mascot, a rescue named Pierre.
The Saluki Swim Club has a new mascot, a rescue named Pierre.
The Trump administration wants to take millions of dollars allotted for disaster relief to support its policy of returning some migrants to Mexico.
The Trump administration wants to take millions of dollars allotted for disaster relief to support its policy of returning some migrants to Mexico.
The new librarian at Carbondale Community High School has brought big changes.
The new librarian at Carbondale Community High School has brought big changes.
It's been a busy day for state leaders as they toured flood damage in East Cape, Olive Branch, and Cairo.
It's been a busy day for state leaders as they toured flood damage in East Cape, Olive Branch, and Cairo.
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx says the work of a special prosecutor investigating why her office dropped charges against Jussie Smollett accusing the actor of staging an attack on himself has begun.
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx says the work of a special prosecutor investigating why her office dropped charges against Jussie Smollett accusing the actor of staging an attack on himself has begun.
Inmates from the Life Skills Re-Entry Center have spent months building the new pie shack for the Murphysboro Apple Festival.
Inmates from the Life Skills Re-Entry Center have spent months building the new pie shack for the Murphysboro Apple Festival.
The country band Confederate Railroad is rejecting payment from the Du Quoin State Fair as it prepares to perform at Black Diamond Harley-Davidson next week.
The country band Confederate Railroad is rejecting payment from the Du Quoin State Fair as it prepares to perform at Black Diamond Harley-Davidson next week.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that deputies found a body south of Ina.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that deputies found a body south of Ina.