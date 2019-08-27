New mascot for Saluki Swim Club

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Saluki Swim Club has a new mascot, a rescue named Pierre. Head Coach Thomas Huggins adopted Pierre from the Middle East.

Pierre is a desert bred Saluki, which means he doesn't have the feathered ears. He was taken in by Amanda's Animal Rescue of the United Arab Emirates.

Huggins saw Pierre on Facebook and says he knew that was his dog. He started the six month long adoption process, and Pierre finally made it to the U.S. in June. Huggins says the dog is already a part of the family.

"He's just going to be a great mascot for us to try and represent the area and represent our program," said Huggins. "He's just been a really great addition to not only our team but to our household."

Huggins says Pierre is already a key part of the swim club team, making kids smile everywhere he goes.



