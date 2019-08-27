DHS moves $155M from FEMA disaster relief to ICE - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

DHS moves $155M from FEMA disaster relief to ICE

Posted: Updated:

(CNN Newsource) -- The Trump administration wants to take millions of dollars allotted for disaster relief to support its policy of returning some migrants to Mexico.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) informed congress of its plans to shift at least $155 million from The Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) disaster relief fund to the immigration enforcement agency.

According to documents, some of the money will be used for detention beds, transportation, and deportation. DHS is ultimately hoping to transfer $271 million in total. 

Democrats have argued against allowing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to increase the number of detention beds. They believe it will just allow the agency to detain more people.

Republicans say increasing the number of beds will help limit the release of detained migrants. 

The possible transfer of FEMA funds comes as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches Puerto Rico. The island is still struggling from when Hurricane Maria hit in September 2017, as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches.

