State leaders get a glimpse of flood damage in Alexander County

CAIRO (WSIL) -- It's been a busy day for state leaders as they toured flood damage in East Cape, Olive Branch, and Cairo.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza says she's no stranger to southern Illinois, but this is the first time she has seen, with her own eyes, the damage left behind by the severe flooding in Alexander County.

"There was a barge literally in the middle of someone's farmland just feet away from their home. This is the kind of stuff you would see in like some movie," says Mendoza.

Mendoza was joined by State Senator Dale Fowler and Representative Patrick Windhorst along with some city and county officials. On Monday the comptroller's office released $2.6 million to help in the recovery process. But she says there's more work to be done.

"It'll help somewhat what we really need is not a bandage approach dealing with southern Illinois we really need a comprehensive plan that plans for the future of southern Illinois," she says.

Senator Fowler says he's happy leaders are seeing what is happening in Alexander County and especially happy about future of the Cairo Port.

Fowler explains, "With all the excitement that's going on in Cairo and with all the opportunity people are seeing and some reinvestment that's going into the city."

Mendoza says after her tour of southern Illinois, she's going to make sure she helps secure funding and resources to help attract more businesses to the area and to help improve the quality of life for current residents.

State leaders also had a private meeting about the Cairo port project, which local leaders hope will revitalize the river community.