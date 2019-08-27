Farmers continue to battle impact of a late planting season

(WSIL) -- Heavy rains caused major planting delays for farmers this spring. Although planting season is over, farmers are still feeling the impact.

The delay left many fields across the region unplanted, and the fields that did get planted are still far behind schedule.

Marc Lamczyk, Program Coordinator of Agriculture for the University of Illinois Extension, says, "We're a long way from a soybean crop right now because there's beans, some bean pods are still flat, and there's no beans in them."

Lamczyk adds crops are not days behind but weeks behind. "We're looking at five to six weeks from combining, which we should about be two to three weeks away from combining."

Late planting is not the only reason crops are behind. Below normal temperatures and overcast skies have kept us comfortable as of late, but it's slowing down crop growth.

Galatia farmer Randy Anderson says, "It's not allowing those plants to produce photosynthesis, and that's detrimental to that situation. So we need some sunny days, 86 degrees, and just the right amount of moisture."

Anderson says that his soybean crop is usually up to his chest in height this time of year and is currently only reaching his hip. The lack of mature crops for both corn and soybeans also leads to future frost concerns.

"We really don't need it to frost until actually the end of October or even into November, saying that is if we experienced an early freeze, a frosting of that nature, it can be very detrimental, you know, especially on the yield of both corn and soybeans," Anderson explains.

Conditions across the region vary greatly from farm to farm. Some fields have been drowned out, but others are desperate for rain.