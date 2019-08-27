Body found near Ina - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Body found near Ina

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that deputies found a body south of Ina.

Investigators found the body near an oil well on the morning of August 25. The Jefferson County Deputies and Detectives are investigating, but do not suspect foul play at this time.

The Jefferson County Coroner and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators are also involved in the investigation.

Authorities are not releasing any more details at this time.

