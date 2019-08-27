Adding books with diversity to CCHS library

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The new librarian at Carbondale Community High School (CCHS) has brought big changes. Thousands of books have been taken off the shelves and many more have been added.

It's only the beginning of week three at CCHS and already the library has empty shelves.

Dawn Taylor worked all summer long, sifting through books to make room for the latest and greatest.

"We had books that hadn't been checked out since before the students in this school were born," said Taylor.

After removing thousands of books, Taylor added to the collection including books with more diversity. She says the characters on the pages need to mirror the students in the classrooms.

"Carbondale High School is one of the most diverse schools in the area and we need books that represent everybody that's in here,"said Taylor.

Often, the challenge in libraries is finding the right book, but Taylor has a solution for that too.

"A diversity sticker means the people in this book are people of color or from another country," said Taylor.

On top of new books, there will also be a book club for every genre. Assistant Football Coach Deandre Smith will be leading the urban fiction club.

"Growing up, reading was an escape for me. It took me to a different place and I hope to be able to give them that opportunity to do the same thing," said Smith.

Taylor says she's only just beginning and has plans to transform the library into a space the students don't want to leave.

"We are competing with smartphones and technology where they have instant gratification and we have to show them that this just as important," said Taylor.

Taylor is also creating a student advisory committee. Each ethnicity and social group in the school will be represented. Those students will pick and choose the books that will be added to the library.