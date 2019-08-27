Confederate Railroad to decline payment from Du Quoin State Fair

(WSIL) -- The country band Confederate Railroad is rejecting payment from the Du Quoin State Fair as it prepares to perform at Black Diamond Harley-Davidson next week.

As you may remember, early last month, Confederate Railroad was dropped from the performing talent lineup at the Du Quoin State Fair. They were originally scheduled to perform August 27 at the fair.

Concerning the band’s decision to decline compensation from the fair, the three decade-old band has released the following statement on its Facebook page from its founding member and lead singer Danny Shirley:

On June 24th, 2019, the Du Quoin State Fair agreed to pay us in full. We contemplated the proper use of this money. The band agreed we should give it to a charitable organization that directly benefits the people of southern Illinois. Those “tax dollars” belong to the people of southern Illinois, and to see some good come from it seemed like the best solution. On July 19, 2019, we received a multi-page conditional legal release in order to obtain that payment. After months of being referred to as promoters of hate and racism, without one individual stepping forward to cite any such personal occurrence - ever- and 30 years of performing to the contrary: I simply cannot and will not accept this money that requires their conditional Settlement Agreement and Release. Hopefully, they will be guided to put that money back into the region, as we intended to do. We’ve fulfilled the conditions twice previously with performances at this fair. The offer was submitted from the fair on April 17, 2019, and a contract was sent shortly thereafter. Then, on June 4th, the fair requested a proposed announce date of June 17th and proceeded to advertise. I’m forever grateful and humbled by the people of southern Illinois and your words of encouragement are deeply felt. A decision was made for you—one intended to mute your voices and cause you to question your morals. Never apologize for thinking for yourself or let anyone shame you out of your own common sense. Our track now leads [sic] to Black Diamond Harley in Marion—see you in 10 days.

The Confederate Railroad will perform at Black Diamond Harley-Davidson in Marion on September 5.